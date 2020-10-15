Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

