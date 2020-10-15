SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 878.9% in September

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 878.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SSNT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 75,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

