Silverway Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Silverway token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,767.64 and $131.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,394.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.02300476 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001405 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00648833 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

