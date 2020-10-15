Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 60.1% in September

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the September 15th total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of SINT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,117. Sintx Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $45.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 633.61% and a negative return on equity of 50.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.