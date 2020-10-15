SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $110.00 at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.46. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. On average, analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $782,842.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,760,733.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $115,638.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,994.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,230 shares of company stock worth $7,212,210. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.