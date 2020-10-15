SkinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $42,098.49 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $42,098.49 and approximately $4,907.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One SkinCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin launched on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

