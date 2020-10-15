Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sleep Number updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.00 EPS.

SNBR traded up $6.22 on Thursday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.40.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

