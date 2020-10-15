Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.00 EPS.

Shares of SNBR traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

