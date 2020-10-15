Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.17, but opened at $62.07. Sleep Number shares last traded at $63.94, with a volume of 32,918 shares traded.

The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

