SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 2,903,195 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SM Energy by 465.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 220,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SM Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 40,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536,509. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

