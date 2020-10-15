Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Gap Up to $593.00

Shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $593.00, but opened at $613.00. Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at $580.00, with a volume of 122,313 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMS shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 629.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 618.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40.

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

