Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Receives $1.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on SND shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Smart Sand by 265.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 44.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 177.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 65.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.34. 17,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

