Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

SNOW opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

