Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.95.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

