Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $64,000.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
