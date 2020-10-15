Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

