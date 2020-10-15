Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

