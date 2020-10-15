Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.95.

Snowflake stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

