Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

