Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

