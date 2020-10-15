Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

NYSE SNOW opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

