Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.