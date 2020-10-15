Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

