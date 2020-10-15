Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.95.

SNOW stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $446,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

