SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.00

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 23948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPOB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth $2,938,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A by 1,615.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 132,474 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

