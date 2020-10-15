Societe Generale Upgrades KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) to Buy

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $96.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

