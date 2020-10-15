140166 Initiates Coverage on Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Analysts at 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $304.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.42. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,786,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.