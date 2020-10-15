Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.68. Solo Oil shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 16,125,238 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

