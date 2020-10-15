Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,945 shares of company stock worth $1,579,891. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

