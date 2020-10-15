Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

SAH stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,489. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,945 shares of company stock worth $1,579,891. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4,296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 927,428 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 711,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 588,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

