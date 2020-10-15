Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $8.70. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 21,664 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

