SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 892.7% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In other SPAR Group news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 45,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $50,847.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,943. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
