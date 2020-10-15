SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 892.7% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 45,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $50,847.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,943. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SPAR Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

