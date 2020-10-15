Spectrecoin Trading Up 5.7% This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00026489 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00029067 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005014 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00019488 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020335 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

