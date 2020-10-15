Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.79. Spi Energy shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 2,362,274 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

