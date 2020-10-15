St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,023.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,023.88 ($13.38).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STJ. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.61) target price (up from GBX 925 ($12.09)) on shares of St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of LON:STJ traded down GBX 25.60 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 934.60 ($12.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 958.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 914.63. St. James's Place plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.04.

In other St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £42,354.48 ($55,336.40).

About St. James's Place plc (STJ.L)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

