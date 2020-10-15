Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.17 ($60.20).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

ETR:STM opened at €49.96 ($58.78) on Monday. Stabilus S.A. has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a 50-day moving average of €47.95 and a 200 day moving average of €44.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.