Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.17 ($60.20).

ETR:STM opened at €49.96 ($58.78) on Monday. Stabilus S.A. has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a 50-day moving average of €47.95 and a 200 day moving average of €44.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

