Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $1.55. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 6,188,509 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 425.56% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

