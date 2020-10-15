Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

