Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

