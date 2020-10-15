StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $4.94. StarTek shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 59,849 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StarTek by 1,745.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 541,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in StarTek by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in StarTek by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in StarTek by 93.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

