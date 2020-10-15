StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

