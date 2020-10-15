Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,656. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $52,693.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.