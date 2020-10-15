Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.95.

NYSE SNOW opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

