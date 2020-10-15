Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.11.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Insmed by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Insmed by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Insmed by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after buying an additional 114,371 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

