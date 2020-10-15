Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,708 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,219% compared to the average volume of 109 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $5.53 on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,491,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 264,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 134,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

