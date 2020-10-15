Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.