Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

STRM remained flat at $$1.48 during trading hours on Thursday. 81,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.