Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STRM remained flat at $$1.48 during trading hours on Thursday. 81,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.
