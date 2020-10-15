Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €15.00 by Independent Research

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) received a €15.00 ($17.65) target price from Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.52 ($19.44).

Get Südzucker AG (SZU.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €13.92 ($16.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. Südzucker AG has a 52-week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.63.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.