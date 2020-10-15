Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUOPY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sumco in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Sumco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sumco in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

SUOPY opened at $28.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.07 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

