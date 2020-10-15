Summit Materials Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUM. Loop Capital raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after buying an additional 3,964,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 130,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 922,911 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $290,000.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

