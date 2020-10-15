Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of SUMO opened at $22.01 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

